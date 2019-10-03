Wedding Wednesday | Eastern Grace Events

Eastern Grace is available for weddings, corporate, religious, community, and private events.

Wedding Wednesday with Eastern Grace Weddings & Events.

Construction is expected to be complete by February 2020 and they will open booking for 2020 events soon.

The venue features a detached bridal and groom's suites (each have a lounge, bedroom, full bathroom), prep kitchen for catering, handicap accessible restrooms, bar, DJ booth, large concrete back patio, concrete floors, dark wood beams, 2 large glass chandeliers, covered drive-through for guest and vendor drop off.

Eastern Grace is located in Argillite, KY, roughly 15 miles from Ashland, just off I-64 on the Industrial Parkway.

Click here to go to their website.