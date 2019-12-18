Maggie Harless from Harless Printing will help brides-to-be set the tone for their wedding with stationary... including bridal shower invites, rehearsal dinner invites, thank you cards... anything that is paper or is mailed that involves your wedding.

Harless Printing in Studio 3 for Wedding Wednesday.

Harless Printing offers custom designs, guest addressing, monogram design/event branding, complete mailing service, even applying postage & stuffing envelopes.

Maggie says they handle all your stationery from start to finish, and offer advice on wording and etiquette.

They coordinate all of your wedding 'day of' items... from menus, seating charts, welcome signs, bar signage, place cards, programs, and various signage.