Wedding crasher Rod Stewart sings at couple’s Las Vegas nuptials

Some wedding crashers are more welcome than others.

Rod Stewart performs at the Hard Rock Events Center held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 24, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida. (Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)

A British couple got a big surprise during their Las Vegas wedding this week when Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer Rod Stewart showed up unannounced at the ceremony at Caesars Palace.

Andrew Aitchison and Sharon Cook, from Liverpool, England, nearly had to cancel their wedding when their travel operator, Thomas Cook, collapsed on September 23, CNN reported.

But Caesars Palace and Delta Air Lines came to their rescue to help make the wedding happen for them and their guests.

The couple was told to expect some surprises but being serenaded by Sir Rod with “Have I Told You Lately” went beyond their imaginations.

“So @rodstewart just turned up at our wedding and sang to my wife! I can’t believe what has happened in the last week and this has just topped it off,” Aitchison tweeted. “Thank you Rod you’ve absolutely made our dream wedding you absolute legend.”

“We woke up today with quite a hangover not sure this actually happened, it was like a dream. You helped make it the best day of our lives,” Aitchison said in another post to Twitter.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, you are an absolute Gent and legend Sir Rod. My only worry is that Sharon didn’t want to let you go!”

Later, the rock legend gave them a shout out from his Twitter account.

“Congratulations to the happy couple!” he said.

Stewart is performing in Las Vegas as part of his residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The couple will see him again in concert Friday night.

