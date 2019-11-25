Wednesday high wind alert

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us and while ”Turkey Day” will turn bright, blustery and chilly…before we get to the Commode Bowl and other holiday events, we have a rough and rowdy travel Wednesday to go through. Here’s your three-day planner leading up to your trip over the mountains and through the woods.

TUESDAY

A rather tranquil and nice day will unfold with sunshine being gobbled up by afternoon clouds. A light wind for hunters in the woods at dawn will stir the air and keep temperatures well above freezing, save for a few high mountain chalets. Afternoon highs will make 60 for many while hanging out in the 50s at many hunting lodges in the low mountains (elevations below 3,000 feet).

Traveling west to the Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys, showers are likely by day’s end, but the rain will not be a game changer for your travel plans.

TUESDAY NIGHT

It’s still a close call as to whether a sprinkle or light shower passes Ashland for the Tuesday night Winter Wonderland Parade, but regardless, the main rain with the incoming front will not arrive until after the parade ends. Figure temperatures in the pleasant 50s for Santa’s jaunt down Carter and onto Winchester avenues.

Overnight gusty squalls will pass with a manageable amount of rain (quarter inch on average) and window rattling winds for a half hour.

WEDNESDAY

By the first light of day one last line of showers will be passing rendering a brief new ground dampening. Then soon after the showers are gone the sun will break out and that will help to incite a day long chaotic wind pattern. Windswept conditions will then last from dawn until past dusk. With frequent gusts to 40+ miles per hour, hunters in the woods will need to watch for falling branches and many homes will experience periodic power flickers. Outages are likely in spots especially points west.

SUGGESTIONS

As for ways to combat the Wednesday winds, I have a few suggestions.

1. Holiday lights will need to be secured on Tuesday, especially those that face the west. Inflatables should be deflated.

2. Stay off ladders and away from any trees that may be unsteady after the harsh summer we went through.

3. In case the juice goes out for a few hours, any holiday cooking/preps that can be done on Tuesday will make it easier to combat an outage should one occur.

4. Since airport delays are a given on any holiday when weather is an issue, stay in touch with your airline in the event delays/changes are made because this wind storm will impact as many as 25 states.

