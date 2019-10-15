Wednesday morning soaker to wet the region

A late night surge of humid air is pointed in our direction so some soaking downpours, a few accompanied by rumbles of thunder and streaks of lightning, are likely in the hours around dawn. Before the rain, temperatures will reside in the 60s -- setting the stage for the “spring-like” downpours.

The timing of the rain will impact the morning rush hour and school bus schedule as motorists and bus drivers deal with splashing water, low visibility and roads slickened not just by the rain but also by fallen leaves. Kids at the bus corner will get soaked if they do not have their wet weather gear.

By mid-day the rains will be moving away after a general half inch of water falls. Fallen leaves may clog some storm drains, so some ponding of water is likely.

In the grand scheme of the dry fall, it has been a week now since the region benefited from that drought denting soaker of early October. Since then we have gone six days with only a few showers as of Tuesday. So the hard ground, weak stream flows and sandbars on small rivers have re-emerged in spots.

But this latest round of rain while not a drought buster will do yeoman work to turn the tide against the aridity not to mention soaking those freshly seeded/aeriated lawns and golf course fairways.

After the rains, this afternoon blustery winds will blow shoving a chilly air mass in our direction. We will need to be on guard for frost on Friday morning before a weekend warmup follows for college football games.