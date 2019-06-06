Weekend gully washer watch

Late Thursday evening, the thunderstorms that parked over parts of southeastern Kentucky have rained themselves out. The flood alerts for Pike and Floyd counties have followed storms into Elliott and Morgan Counties all the while staying away from the I-64 zone.

So the Thursday night Huntington Pullman Square concert series and the Bikers Bash on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston have featured a very pleasant and summer feel.

As these storms and their remnant showers fade overnight, they will leave behind patches of dense fog where it has rained, as well as a boundary along which new showers and thunder can form on Friday.

Friday will feature the familiar tropical sky of summer as periods of hazy sunshine between the towering clouds. By afternoon those clouds will build into new showers and the more potent showers will rise into thunderheads.

For life guards at local pools this means you will be watching the southern horizon for a darkening of the sky and new daytime thunderstorms to form. Given the slow movement of Thursday’s cells, odds favor a few areas getting in on a drenching cloudburst that will create first street flooding then some small stream overflow. While placing and timing this high water evident is something that can only be done once the storms form, odds favor the northeastern part of Kentucky and the West Virginia Coalfields as far north as I-64 for a possible gully washer.

The pattern of scattered but soaking downpours will linger through the weekend for a word to the wise to all folks attending events like Trade Days in Lucasville, Rail Days in Russell and the Hatfield-McCoy marathon and bike race in Williamson, namely, be vigilant for a cloudburst and stay up with your WSAZ weather app.

