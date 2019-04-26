Weekend looking 'Twice Nice'

After the heaviest rains in two months dropped a general half to one inch of water on our gardens and landscapes, it is time to look ahead to the weekend ahead.

With events galore to partake in, including the Marshall University Green and White game, the odds are stacked in our favor of both Saturday and Sunday looking A-OK.

Mind you a gusty shower is expected to pass Saturday evening (timing 5 until 9 lasting a half hour) but otherwise both days are looking comfy with daytime highs in the 60s.

