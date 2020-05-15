Weekend weather update

Showers mainly north of I-64



Pick day is a heated Sunday



Long grey, damp, cool week ahead

It’s the middle weekend of May and the weather will be taking a decided change to summery. In a normal year, we would be meeting in South Charleston on D Street and the Indian Mound to salute our military for Armed Forces Day.

But in this pandemic year there will be no big gatherings with marching bands, no youth groups to remind us of a prosperous future, and no members of our elite military to pay tribute to. Instead we will all be practicing social distancing while go about our mundane lives at home, at work or at play.

Now we did get a glimpse of our country’s glory if only for a few seconds this week with flyovers from the Ohio National Guard out of Toledo and the WV Air National Guard out of Yeager airport. The F-16 and C-130’S they flew stole our breathes away if just for a few seconds.

Weather-wise Mother Nature will try to steal our breath away with a surge of summer heat on Sunday. Highs will make the upper 80s with hot sun then.

Back-peddle to Saturday when a few showers will be crossing the region, mainly north of I-64 through Ohio and Central WV. Highs Saturday will make 80 far south where the sun breaks out in the Coalfields, yet hang out in the 70s with a longer period of clouds north of Huntington-Charleston.

By late Sunday night-Monday, soaking showers will be locking in and once it turns wet it is possible we will not see another dry, warm day until the Memorial Day weekend.