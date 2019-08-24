Weight limit on Goff Mountain Road creating dangerous walk for kids

Goff Mountain Road is a tough and potentially dangerous walk for anyone to make, much less school kids.

Because of a three-ton weight limit imposed on the road by the Division of Highways, kids have to walk about approximately a quarter of a mile up the road with no sidewalks or paths to the Tyler Heights Apartment complex on top of the hill.

“If it's this bad now, what's it going to be like when it's raining or when it's icy or snowy and they can't stop,” one parent said.

“It's several hundred yards,” said Kanawha County Schools Transportation Director, Brett Fraley. “It's too far. The road is very busy, people at the top of the hill and you're on top of a student before you know it. It's really a bad situation.”

Children are being dropped off at the entrance to Cummins, which is about a quarter of a mile away with no sidewalks or pathways.

Fraley has looked into other vehicles to make it up that road, but has been unable to find a driver.

The Division of Highways has not set a timetable for when the road will be drivable for vehicles over three tons, but Fraley said he believes it will be over a year.