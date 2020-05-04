Wellness centers/drive-in theaters among next businesses in W.Va. reopening plan

Wellness centers and drive-in movie theaters are among the two businesses allowed to reopen in the next phase of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan, according to information released Monday from the governor's office.

Week three will begin Monday, May 11.

Wellness centers include gyms and fitness centers operated by licensed professionals.

You can read the guidelines by clicking: HERE.

Also during week three, drive-in movie theaters will be able to reopen. You can read those guidelines by clicking: HERE.

Wellness centers are further described in the directive from the governor as:

“Under Gov. Justice’s reopening plan, West Virginia Strong — The Comeback, wellness center facilities that offer exercise therapy, physical therapy, post-operative therapy, and/or rehabilitative therapy programs to individuals, which are operated as part of a hospital or hospital system, or are otherwise staffed with licensed health care providers (including physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, and physicians assistants licensed to practice in West Virginia), are to be allowed to open or remain open with the limited services outlined below. To do so, Gov. Justice has issued the following guidance to mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 among staff and patrons. These guidelines, in addition to any and all relevant guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), will help West Virginians safely obtain the services provided by such facilities. Businesses are allowed and encouraged to implement more stringent protocols as they see fit.”

