West Liberty University announces plans to reopen campus

West Liberty University says ‘all systems are a go’ for the fall semester.

The university announced Thursday plans to reopen its main campus and Highlands Center location in the fall of 2020 along with housing and dining services. In-seat classes will also resume, officials say.

“Some modifications are possible in the future but at this time West Liberty University plans on opening with precaution and is looking forward to welcoming students back for a successful fall semester,” said President Stephen Greiner.

The tentative fall 2020 start date is Aug. 22, 2020, with move-in taking place that same weekend.

Greiner mentioned that the summer will allow campus staff and faculty time to plan for possible changes.

“We have a chance to practice social distancing and create necessary procedures for the new semester in a hands-on way when our new class of Physician Assistant (PA) Studies graduate students join us at the end of June,” he added. Eighteen students are in the PA class.

New PA student classes typically begin in late June every year for this two-year master’s degree program. The Physician Assistant Studies Graduate Degree Program also plans to hold their regularly scheduled live commencement ceremony for its Class of 2020 on Friday, June 12.

Though fall courses will include face-to-face instruction, the first summer term that runs May 11 – July 3 is on-line.