West Portsmouth home destroyed by fire

It's not often firefighters are shocked by a fire.

“I've been involved with the fire department here for 14 years and this is the worst I’ve seen,” Washington Township volunteer firefighter Pete Shaffer said.

Washington Township volunteer firefighters responded to a burning home in the 500 block of Westgate Rd. in West Portsmouth at about 7 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say that it all started with a bang.

“I came home from work and my wife told me she heard what sounded like a couple of gunshots,” neighbor Chris Blankenship said. “Then she heard a big boom and then followed by that, she heard a couple of fire trucks come up the road.”

Firefighters say that it took about four hours to contain the flames.

According to responders, the family was not in the home when it caught fire and that they believe it was accidental. They also say that the family had just moved into the home from Brown County, Ohio in January and had begun remodeling.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

