West Virginia American Water takes over Glasgow water system

West Virginia American Water officially took over the water system in Glasgow on Thursday.

Mayor Donald Fannin called the switch to WVAW a "no-brainer" because a 16-inch line from the water company already runs through town.

Town officials say nearly 300 customers will have a more reliable source of water in their homes.

Customers, though, will see an increase in rates. On average, their monthly bill will increase by about $4 per year.

Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said people will notice over time how reliable the new water system will be.

While Fannin said he knows no one wants higher bills, he said the change was needed.