West Virginia American Water names new president

American Water has named Robert Burton president of West Virginia American Water effective Monday.

Burton is replacing Brian Bruce, who has left American Water, according to a company news release.

Burton has 22 years of utility management experience and most recently served as the senior director of operations for Pennsylvania American Water.

While there Burton led operations that provide reliable water and wastewater service to more than 865,000 people in the company’s central, northeast, southeast divisions, overseeing more than 50 water systems, 10 wastewater systems, 500 employees and 200 municipalities.

In his new role, Burton will work to strengthen customer, regulatory and local government relationships in West Virginia while driving operational and financial results.