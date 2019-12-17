West Virginia American Water releases info on 'bleach' smell in tap water

West Virginia American Water is addressing concerns from customers in the Kanawha Valley about an increased chlorine or "bleach" smell in their tap water.

West Virginia American Water officials say last week, the Army Corps of Engineers released water from the Sutton Dam upstream on the Elk River.

This caused operators at the Gassaway and Kanawha Valley water treatment plants to adjust treatment in response to the "increased organic material."

Officials say the water quality staff is testing water samples throughout the system and confirms levels of disinfection are within the required range.

They also say field operations staff have flushed hydrants in areas where they have received odor complaints. Crews are also monitoring river conditions in anticipation of the conditions returning to normal.

Officials say another factor in the increased smell is when the water is much colder, air bubbles are more easily trapped in tap water. This can contribute to a more noticeable smell as the bubbles are released and reach the nose.

