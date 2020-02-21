West Virginia Board of Education to appoint new State Superintendent of Schools

The West Virginia Board of Education has called an emergency session for Friday afternoon.

Leaders say they will take action regarding the retirement of the State Superintendent of School.

According to board officials, Dr. Steven L. Paine will be stepping down to take care of his wife, who is experiencing health issues.

Earlier this month, Paine announced his retirement would begin on June 30 but board members say Friday they will appoint a new State Superintendent of Schools.

The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m.

