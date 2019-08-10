West Virginia Bojangles' locations closing

Four Bojangles' restaurants in West Virginia will close, according to a company spokesperson.

The locations that will close are:

-16th Street Road in Huntington

-Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes

-Mountaineer Blvd in Charleston

-MacCorkle Ave. S.E. in Charleston

In a statement to WSAZ, the company said, "We have been made aware of the four restaurant closings in West Virginia. These restaurants were owned and operated by a franchisee, The Rutherford Group, LLC, under license agreements. The franchisee has made the business decision to cease operations in West Virginia in order to turn his focus and resources toward other priorities. And, he has assured us that he is committed to meeting all his responsibilities as a long-time local employer."

The company could not confirm when the stores' last day would be.

As of now, there are no plans for the company to reopen the stores.

According to the company's website, there are locations in Princeton and Beckley.

There are also locations throughout Ohio and Kentucky.