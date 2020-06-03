West Virginia Book Festival postponed to 2021

The 2020 West Virginia Book Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The director of the Kanawha County Public Library, who organized the festival, Erika Connelly said, "We are disappointed to cancel the 2020 event, especially considering this year’s exciting lineup of authors and presenters. However, the health and safety of our volunteers, presenters, sponsors and guests is our top priority and must take precedence during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The festival says efforts are being made to reschedule each of the 2020 presenters for the next year. The 2020 lineup was set to include New York Times bestselling author Colson Whitehead; popular children’s author Jon Scieszka; author, singer, and mastermind behind the 2018 thriller Bird Box, Josh Malerman; thriller writer Douglas Preston; Pulitzer Prize winning reporter and author, Eric Eyre; and West Virginia native and author, Denise Giardina.

The 2021 West Virginia Book Festival is currently scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23, 2021 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.