West Virginia DMV announces extension for transactions expiring in May

The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has announced an extension on transactions that are set to expire in May.

According to the WV DMV, a 90-day extension has been granted on driver and vehicle transactions that are going to expire in May due to the continued closure of all regional offices because of the coronavirus.

This announcement revises the recent memorandum that extends the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration in March, April and May of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration:



Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver's License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.



Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.



Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.



Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

The US Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of the Federal REAL ID deadline. It is now on October 1, 2021.

Many of the DMV's transactions can be done online or by mail. This means you do not have to take a trip to a regional office. Online services include:



Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)



Duplicate driver’s license request



Vehicle registration renewals



Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards



Print your driving record



Check your driver’s license status

You can find a full list of online services by going to dmv.wv.gov.