West Virginia DMV announces extensions

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has added more time to the extension on driver and vehicle transaction expiration dates.

The extension is in respond to the COVID-19 pandemic closing regional offices.

According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, customers that have any of the following documents that expired on or after March 1, 2020 qualify for these extensions:

• Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver's License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.

• Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.

• Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.

Frazier says, "we understand that customers are concerned about their documents expiring, so I am extending the expiration date for all of the previously stated documents to August 1, 2020. This should provide plenty of time for customers to go online to our website, dmv.wv.gov, and renew the transactions they can, or do mail-in work."

The DMV is working with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for commercial drivers license applicants and holders.

"We understand there is a need to have CDL drivers to deliver necessary supplies during this pandemic. I want to encourage applicants to visit our website to apply for your CDL and follow the steps we have outlined. In addition, medical certifications expiring on or after March 1, 2020 will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL," according to Commissioner Frazier.

Officals say safety upgrades currently being added to DMV regional offices include, plexiglass wall dividers, masks for employees and additional cleaning supplies.

When offices reopen, there will only be a certain number of people allowed inside at a time and the office will run on an appointment based system to keep numbers at a recommended level for safety.

Customers are encouraged to use the DMV's online services portal to handle most of their requests such as:

• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver’s license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver’s license status

• A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov

For title and registration work, you can mail in your documents or visit any open license agency in the state.

If you have any questions, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.

