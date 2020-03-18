West Virginia DMV offices closing

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19.

According to a press release, this comes out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19.

Many DMV transactions can be completed online or can be mailed in.

The DMV Headquarters in Charleston will remain open with a smaller staff in order to complete mailed-in and online transactions.

The DMV is also extending the expiration date of any driver’s license, instructional permit, or vehicle registration with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration.

A full list of services that can be completed online can be found on dmv.wv.gov.

