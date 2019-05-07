West Virginia Department of Education releases final report following public forums

The West Virginia Department of Education released a final report Tuesday, titled "West Virginia's Voice," that includes concerns and opinions about the structure and organization of the state's education system.

Leading up to the release of the report, state education leaders hosted public forums across the state to discuss a variety of issues.

In the report's key findings, it states, "It is apparent more needs to be done to address the consequences of poverty and the opioid crisis on West Virginia's children."

The report also suggests that schools need more resources including increased personnel, mental health services, and support for both students and faculty members who are impacted by the stress that comes with the opioid crisis.

"Public schools carry much of the burden created by abuse, neglect and household dysfunction," the report states.

Another highlight in the report is recruiting and retaining educations. The report states that West Virginia needs to offer competitive benefits and adequate pay.

According to the report, West Virginia currently ranks 48th in the nation for teacher pay. "A majority of participants [in the forums] viewed increased compensation for school employees as a worthwhile

investment."

The report also addresses math achievement as a major concern. "Teachers are often not prepared to teach math and strategies must be considered to assist schools in recruiting teachers into hard-to-fill positions. Funding a professional learning stipend for teachers in shortage areas, beginning with math, will strengthen teachers’ skills and deepen their content knowledge."

According to the report, there is a more widespread issue when it comes to communication about flexibility at the local level. The education department calls it a "misunderstanding" and says policymakers need to make sure people at the local level, whether that be counties or schools, are aware of that flexibility and what other opportunities are available to grow.

"Schools that demonstrate a pattern of high performance should be rewarded with additional flexibility from certain rules, regulations and policies to enable continuous success. Strengthening communication with schools will also empower school-level staff to foster innovative practices to support the needs of their students."

It was a two-month process of gathering information to form this report. Stakeholders got together at forums in eight counties to give their input. Those stakeholders included elected officials, parents and caregivers, educators and other school employees, students, alumni and representatives of higher education, advocacy groups, and community members.

"Operating under the tenets of a representative democracy, including the voices of the citizens is not optional," the report states. "They are central to the American and the Mountaineer way of life. This document, the West Virginia’s Voice Education Reform report, is the result of a statewide process that was open to all. It captures public input of more than 20,000 West Virginians to help inform the special legislative session."

Discussions often focused on the Senate omnibus bill, funding equity, instructional quality, social emotional supports, school choice and innovation, as well as research-based ideas of what raises student achievement

More than 1,600 people attended the forums. The highest attendance rates were in Cabell County, Kanawha County, and Harrison County.

"While not exhaustive, the document serves as a guide to support local school districts, educators, service personnel, students and the greater community in an effort improve education performance and outcomes," said Kristin Margolin Anderson, the executive director of communications for the state education department.