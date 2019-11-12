W.Va. Fire Marshal catches would-be fake electricians

Four people are each charged with one felony count of forging a public document after they were caught allegedly lying on a licensed electrician application, the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office says.

The Fire Marshal's report says that the suspects lied on the application and showed up to take the necessary exam, completely unaware a multi-agency investigation was underway.

The report says the men were approached and arrested near the State Fire Marshals Office, which had uncovered their plan and led the probe that led to their arrest.

While the four provided names during their initial appearances in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, their identities were still being verified Tuesday. The men allege they live in Virginia.

One hundred fifty other people had applied to take the four-hour test in downtown Charleston.