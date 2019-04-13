West Virginia Fire truck rolls over responding to vehicle fire

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after their truck rolled over as they were responding to a vehicle fire Saturday morning.

The Winfield Fire Department was called to the fire on I-79 North just past the weight station after 11:30 a.m. That's when 911 officials said their truck rolled over near the intersection of Pricketts Fort Road and Meadowdale Road.

The two firefighters taken to Fairmont Regional Medical Center weren't seriously hurt, first responders said.

The road was briefly blocked off while crews towed the fire truck away and cleaned up the scene.

The Valley Fire Department assisted at the scene with the Marion County Sheriff's Department.