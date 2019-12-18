W.Va. Gatorade Player of the Year signs letter of intent

The West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year is officially college-bound.

Wake Forest University waited no time getting its recruit to sign on the dotted line.

Roberts, a 5-11, 175 pound defensive back, committed to the university back in May. Wednesday was meant for the pomp and circumstance. Surrounded by friends and family, Roberts signed his National Letter of Intent to play football.

As the quarterback for Cabell Midland High School, Roberts ran for 26 touchdowns and lead his team to the AAA state title game against Martinsburg High School, where the Knights lost 49-21.

Roberts was highly sought-after. The AAA all state player also received offers from Army, Air Force, Miami University, Eastern Michigan University, Eastern Kentucky University, Rutgers University and Indiana State University.