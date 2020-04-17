West Virginia Mask Army teams up with Recovery Point

The West Virginia Mask Army is a non-profit group that focuses on making masks for health and nursing facilities.

The program is about a month old, and they have been working with volunteers from Recovery Point Point in Charleston since the beginning.

Because of the large number of women staying at the recovery home, the West Virginia Mask Army says they have been able to make 15,000 masks in four weeks.

Sarah Stone, the leader of the Charleston Hub, says it takes a village to get the masks done.

"So many moving parts and so many people, you know, willing to help and with the ability to help and say, 'You know what, I can't just sit here and not do anything,' " Stone said.

Stone says right when the nonprofit group was getting started Recovery Point officials reached out to her. They said they had the skills and the numbers the group needed to make an impact.

"These women are here and they know how to, sew they have the skill ... if you could get us some supplies, you know, we can start making masks," Stone said.

The small but impactful non-profit group provides masks to people all over the state.

"We are now delivering masks between 1,200 and 1400 masks per day to different medical facilities throughout the state," said Patricia Rodgers the chief operating officer of the group.

She also says they provide masks to 20 different counties and they are able to meet the needs of facilities almost immediately.

But the group is not making your typical cloth masks. After consulting with researchers at WVU they learned that air furnace filters would work in blocking coronavirus particles.

"The way that the furnace filters are created lend themselves to a very easy sewing pattern." Rodgers said.

As the organization continues to provide thousands of masks for others, they say they will keep making the masks until the pandemic is over.

