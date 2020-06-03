West Virginia National Guard warns of flyer hoax

The West Virginia National Guard is sending out a warning, saying a flyer that's circulating on social media and has been identified in the Eastern Panhandle is a hoax.

The flyer is made to look real with a WVNG watermark. It says Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard, which Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, says isn’t even proper protocol.

The flyer goes to say the Stafford Act will be put into place and that people will need to be prepared to stay home for two weeks, urging people to have a two week supply of essentials.

"It is exceptionally important that the people of West Virginia to pay particular attention to the information they see and what they share, especially on social media, where rogue actors peddle in misinformation campaigns," Hoyer said. "The entire goal of these groups -- whether they be from Russia, China, or elsewhere -- is to stoke fear and panic while undermining the positive work being conducted by our service members across the Nation," Hoyer said.

