West Virginia National Guard soldiers deployed to Middle East

Seven soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard said their emotional goodbyes loved ones Saturday morning.

The soldiers left from Yeager Airport to join the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), on deployment in the Middle East.

The 30th ABCT consists of 4,200 National Guard Soldiers from four states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Their deployment came on the same day dozens of other soldiers came home from a nine month deployment in the same area.

The soldiers' deployment is just a day after Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, was killed in a U.S. airstrike near an airport in Baghdad.