West Virginia National Guard tests for COVID-19 at Jefferson facility

On-site COVID-19 testing is underway at a nursing home in Jefferson, West Virginia.

The West Virginia National Guard is testing 75 patients at the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation along MacCorkle Avenue.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department health officer and executive director as well as the education director for the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are assisting the guard.

The testing comes after one patient at the facility was hospitalized for COVID-19. Others at the nursing home are also showing symptoms of the virus, officials say.

Onsite staff members are also being tested. Arrangements are being made to test other staff members.

