West Virginia National Guard to start sanitizing KRT buses

Members of the West Virginia National Guard started testing out how they would sanitize KRT buses.

"This just one of the many things that the guard's helping .... to offer to our local agencies, along with ambulances as to make sure that we're trying to protect the population as much as possible," Sgt. Chris Hamerick said.

Members of the guard say the sanitation process only takes about 45 minutes. The process is run from an iPad application. The app allows the sanitation machine to release hydrogen peroxide vapor. As this process is underway, the bus is already sealed shut with tape.

After 45 minutes, the bus is aired out with a fan and is ready to hit the road. The vapor used to sanitize the bus is completely safe.

"There's no residual chemicals, numbers of fuel, moisture or anything left in the bus. It's completely safe for occupation," Hamerick said.

KRT officials say they are grateful for the deep clean. But per the stay-at-home order, they say they don't want anyone riding the bus if it isn't necessary.

"I like to say, help us, help you stay safe, stay at home if you don't need to ride," said Doug Hartley the executive director of the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

The bus brought in by the KRT was a test to see if the sterilization process would work. Because the test was successful, the Guard can now clean as many buses as needed.

"The program will run until we're no longer needed. So if at some point we run through all the buses, we'll run through all the buses," Hamerick said.

