West Virginia State Police searching for vehicle in Mason County

West Virginia State Police tell WSAZ they are searching for a vehicle last seen in Mason County.

It is unclear if it is related to a death investigation near Leon from late Tuesday night.

WVSP says they are looking for a silver 2013 4-Door Nissan Sentra, West Virginia license plate 1TN 359. It was last seen in Mason County. Troopers tell us, they are unsure what direction the vehicle was going and could be anywhere.

To report information on this vehicle, call 304-528-5555.