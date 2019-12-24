West Virginia State Police searching for missing man from Clay County

The Clay Detachment of West Virginia State Police is searching for a missing man form Clay County.

Russell Thomas Young, 26, was reported missing Tuesday morning by his parents. Young was last seen by his parents on Thursday at around 9 p.m. at their home on the 1200 block of Queen Road in Clendenin.

Young has high-functioning autism and depression. WVSP says he is not considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at 304-286-3185.