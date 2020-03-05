West Virginia State Police searching for wanted sex offender

A man who failed to register as a sex offender is wanted by West Virginia State Police.

According to troopers, David Glen Newsome, 50, is currently wanted on two separate warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.

A warrant was issued last year through Logan County Circuit Court where he failed to answer an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender, troopers say.

Troopers say Newsome's last known address was in Logan, West Virginia.

Troopers also say he is known to travel in Logan and Mingo Counties.

