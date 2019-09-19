UPDATE: West Virginia State University campus no longer under lockdown

UPDATE 9/20/19 @ 1:00 a.m.

West Virginia State University campus is no longer under a lockdown.

According to the university's website, an all-clear has been reported and those who were locked down may leave their secured locations.

The West Virginia State University campus is under a lockdown late Thursday night and into early Friday.

According to the university's website, members of the WVSU community should stay in their current location and lockdown until further notice.

The University Department of Public Safety says that this is due to an incident that began in Charleston and came to an end near the campus in the Institute area.

Campus security is conducting a precautionary search to ensure the safety of those living in the area.

The lockdown will be lifted as soon as security finish their sweep of the campus.

