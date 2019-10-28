West Virginia State University offering new nursing program

The final hurdle has been cleared for West Virginia State University to begin its new nursing program.

New equipment is being brought into West Virginia State University for its new nursing program, which will begin in fall of 2020.

The university hasn't had a nursing program in about 10 years, but beginning the fall semester in 2020, will be offering a new Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

The program was approved by the West Virginia Nursing Board on Friday, which was the final step in getting the program up and running.

School leaders say this is a crucial step in keeping qualified students here in our region.

"We want to help them understand what it means to be an effective nurse and what to do when they get out in the field," said Dr. Paige Carney.

The nursing program has already secured clinical sites with Charleston Area Medical Center and partnerships with other providers in the area.

Leaders say during the first year of the program, students will be focused on class work with their clinical work starting their junior and senior year.

Students will also participate in internships at area hospitals and will have a supervisor from the university that will oversee their work.

The school has also secured several grants that are helping to renovate and equip classroom and laboratory spaces and support salaries for staff.

School leaders say the classrooms will have state-of-the-art equipment for students to use so they can get hands-on experience.

"We want them to walk out in the real world where it will be seamless and they will say 'hey I've done this at WVSU, I can do this out here in the field,' " Carney said.

Officials say by 2022, there will be more jobs available in nursing than any other profession. In West Virginia, the majority of the state's 55 counties are federally designated, either in part or full, as Health Professional Shortage Areas or Medically Underserved Areas.

"We have needs here," Carney said. "We have an opioid crisis, and so we really wanted to provide services to our community to our state and perhaps even the region. We know how relevant and important it is and that really helped us gain the ability to get this program here."

Dr. Anthony Jenkins, president of West Virginia State University, says this new program will be a win-win for both the university and the medical providers in the area.

"That's one of the most exciting aspects of this is that young people who are interested in staying in the area and earn a quality education from WVSU, they can do that now and they don't have to go elsewhere or leave home," Jenkins said.

According to Carney, more than 80 people are already on a waiting list for the new program. She says they will take 30 students for the fall semester, but they are still encouraging everyone to apply if interested.

There are requirements students have to meet to be considered for the program. Students must have a 2.5 grade-point average and pass the HESI exam, which is a test used by schools for admittance into nursing programs.

If you are interested in the program or have any questions, you can contact Mary Sizemore, WVSU's new nursing director, at 304-766-5117.