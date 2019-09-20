West Virginia State University to receive new GPS sports gear

West Virginia State University Athletics announced a partnership with Catapult Sports on Friday afternoon.

WVSU will utilize Catapult's GPS-based wearable technology in workouts and competitions this season. The Catapult vests contain lightweight GPS pods that report metric data that measures intensity and changes in heart rate, speed, distance, and load on the athletes to better monitor players' exertion over the course of a workout.

The data collected and inserted into a software that helps inform an athlete on how to improve their performance.

"In partnering with Catapult Sports, we are able to obtain data that aims to reduce the risk of injury, improve athlete performance, and enhance the overall student-athlete experience," said Athletic Director Nate Burton. "We are excited about the partnership and look forward to putting it to use this Fall."

Catapult Sports currently works with more than 2,500 teams that include the likes of Clemson University, Duke University, the Dallas Mavericks, the Buffalo Bills, and English Premier League club Newcastle United.