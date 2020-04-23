West Virginia summer sports practices in question

After WSAZ received many questions from viewers on the status of summer sports practices in West Virginia, we asked state Superintendent Clayton Burch what's to be expected in the future in the face of COVID-19.

On Thursday during the WSAZ Town Hall on First Look at 4, we asked the West Virginia State Superintendent about what's to come for summer sports practices.

"We understand how important this is to our families and students," Burch said.

Burch said the Secondary Sports Activities Commission (SSAC) has come up with a plan for practicing summer sports. He said they will be following the guidance of Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia coronavirus czar and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.

“When it’s safe for all, of course, we want those sports teams back on the field, practicing and getting ready,” Burch told WSAZ.

Bernie Dolan, who's with the SSAC, told WSAZ on Thursday night that currently they have to wait to hear from Gov. Jim Justice and what he advises for the situation. Dolan said they are trying to figure out when to schedule the three-week training period for athletes that is typically taken between June 8 to July 31.

"It’s worrisome, but you really can’t think about it like that, you just have to work hard and do everything you can to get prepared for whatever happens," said soon-to-be senior Tanner Clark, who plays center for Riverside High School football team.

WSAZ also spoke with Huntington High School Football Coach Billy Seals about what this means for students going for scholarships.

"Colleges are going to have to take a little bit of a risk, as well, because they’re not seeing as many kids in camp," Seals told WSAZ. "I think they’re kind of offering kids that they may have a question mark on right now and then hopefully get to evaluate them during football season, whether they’re a take or not."

Seals and Dolan both say it really comes down to what the governor decides and when the state of West Virginia is back open. Until then, there will be more questions then answers.