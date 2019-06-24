West Virginia airports receive millions in FAA grants

The airports in Beckley and Huntington have received over 4 million dollars in funding from a grant.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award over 400 million dollars in infrastructure grants to airports across the United States.

The Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley will receive 2.5 million dollars to reconstruct the airport's taxiway.

The Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field in Huntington will receive 2.2 million dollars to improve airport drainage.

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure."