UPDATE| West Virginia lawmakers pass bill to allow veterans to have DUIs expunged

UPDATE 11/18/19 @ 8:15 p.m.

The West Virginia House of Delegates met Monday evening during a special session called by Governor Jim Justice and discussed a bill that would give veterans who have been charged with a DUI a second chance.

The West Virginia House of Representatives holds a session to vote on a bill that will alter the wording of laws related to veterans who have DUIs.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that made it a little easier to get their DUIs expunged, but changed the wording to make sure it is in compliance with federal regulations.

Lawmakers approved the bill 90-5 Monday evening.

Original story

West Virginia wants to give veterans who have been charged with a DUI a second chance. During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that made it a little easier to get their DUIs expunged.

"Our veterans court bill last general session which was enacted into law provided for possibility for some expungements, and the state has since been notified that the language of that bill has the potential to knock the state of West Virginia out of compliance with some federal regulations that control federal highway funding," said Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who is the chair of the judiciary committee.

The wording could cost the state federal highway funding, and on Monday lawmakers took that bill back up to make sure it is in compliance with federal regulations.

"That's why we're doing a fix, that's why we're taking the bill up and the purpose of the bill is to try and make sure that the sate is in compliance," Trump said.

The bill passed earlier this year that allowed veterans with several DUIs to keep a commercial license. Federal officials notified the governor's office telling them this bill would prevent the state from receiving federal highway dollars.

"What changes if the bill passes is it will restrict a little bit the circumstance in which expungements can be granted in the veterans court relating specifically to repeat DUI offenses and relating especially to people who have commercial drivers license," Trump said.

That is part of why the governor called the special session to change the wording. Lawmakers are meeting again Monday night to discuss the bill. They're making sure the wording follows federal guidelines while the state still tries to help veterans.

