Over a dozen new coronavirus cases confirmed in W.Va.

West Virginia now has a total of 162 positive cases of COVID-19 after the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday that 17 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 4,143 people have been tested for COVID-19, 162 are positive and 3,981 are negative. The state also had its first death reported on Sunday.

These counties have the following number of cases:

Berkeley (16), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (9), Jefferson (8), Kanawha (31), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

The DHHR says as they continue investigating cases at the local health department level, it could reveal that some people tested in a certain county may not be a resident there or even in the state.

Keep following the WSAZ app for the latest updates.