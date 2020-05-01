West Virginia county to use fever sensors

A West Virginia county and a local firm are teaming up to install automatic screening devices for fevers at some key buildings.

The Kanawha County Commission will use the no-touch, portable devices provided by Charleston-based Aridea Solutions to check employees and the public at the county judicial building once it reopens.

According to the company, a sensor reads the forehead, and a light will turn red if a person has a fever and green if they don’t.

The commission says the devices will be installed at other buildings as needed.