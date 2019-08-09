West Virginia crew traveling to Oregon to help combat wildfires

A team of firefighters from West Virginia will travel to Oregon to help guard combat wildfires.

The 20-person crew from the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV DOF) will leave for the operation on Friday, Aug. 9.

They will first head to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to meet up with four other Mid-Atlantic firefighting crews. Then the group will fly to Oregon.

"Oregon expects to experience lightning during the next couple of days," Deputy State Fire Manager Jeremy Jones stated. "The lightning strikes may start wildfires."

WV DOF officials say a tour of duty like this typically lasts about two weeks. These crew members are trained to meet National Wildfire Coordinating Group standards.

"The West Virginia Division of Forestry is trained and ready to aid other areas of the country when necessary," State Forester Barry Cook stated. "States can more effectively save lives and protect property by working together and sharing resources."

This is the first time this year that the WV DOF has dispatched a team. They previously sent firefighters to Michigan in 2018, and traveled to other states four times in 2017.