West Virginia doctor indicted in patient groping cases

A former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia has been indicted on charges that he molested several male patients and violated their civil rights.

A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted Dr. Jonathan Yates on seven counts Tuesday.

If convicted, Yates would face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The indictment accused Yates of temporarily immobilizing two of the veterans, one by cracking his neck and the other with the use of acupuncture needles.

Officials say Yates then molested them while they were incapacitated.

Yates was employed as the Beckley VA hospital from approximately April 2018 to June 2019.