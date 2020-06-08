W.Va. primary shaping up to look a lot different

In West Virginia nearly 16 percent of registered voters have cast absentee ballots, totaling nearly 200,000 people.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter had the opportunity to vote absentee. While this process ensures social distancing and is easier on voters, it can be a lot of legwork for county clerks.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says employees from the county clerk's office have been working around the clock, including weekends, to make sure every vote is processed correctly.

"They are on top of this situation. All those ballots have gone out; they are ready to be cast," Warner said.

Because this method of voting has been so popular, Warner says half of the state has already voted. That's why he said he isn't expecting lines to be long Tuesday at the precincts.

"The appearance of long lines might be there for the 6-foot intervals so people may be out around the block. You can only have a certain amount of people inside a polling location," Warner said.

Those heading to the polls Tuesday can expect to see plenty of protective equipment. Officials say they were able to get equipment out to different counties ahead of early voting. Officials say poll workers will have gloves, masks and face shields. Social distancing will also be enforced at every precinct.

Warner says West Virginia has more options to vote than other states, so there is no excuse for not participating.