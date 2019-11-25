W.Va. Gov. Justice touts "best jobs growth in more than a decade"

Heading into the holiday weekend, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says people in his state should be thankful for job growth.

Gov. Justice holding a press conference at the West Virginia capitol to highlight what his administration is calling a major milestone in employment numbers.

According to Gov. Justice, 763,000 people are employed, right now, in the state, with large gains in the fields of of tourism, healthcare, travel, and professional services.

"This is the largest October since October 2008," West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President, Steve Roberts said. "Data from Workforce West Virginia shows that October of 2019 saw a really significant milestone in West Virginia's job recovery. For the first time since March of 2013 our total West Virginia labor force exceeded 800,000 people."

Roberts says there are a couple big picture takeaways from the data including growth in the eastern panhandle and northern tier of counties. He also say counties with the state's largest universities are also "doing very well."

Roberts told the crowd he believes 2019 is on track to be the best year since 2008 in jobs growth and if the trend continues could set a record for an all time jobs high.

The governor attributing the growth to less regulations, lower taxes, a cut in cooperate income tax from 9 to 6.5, the passages of right to work laws, as well as, the "eye and ear of the President."

"You have so many creative things happening right here in West Virginia," Gov. Jim Justice said. "I don't want to sound braggadocious at all but, you've got a leader of the band that's not a politician. That's a business guy that's really, genuinely out there slugging for us every single moment of every single day. It's working."

During the press conference, Gov. Justice also gave an update on the Jobs & Hope project. He says roughly 650 people applied in just a month. Jobs & Hope West Virginia offers support through a statewide collaboration of agencies that provide West Virginians in recovery the opportunity to obtain career training and to ultimately secure meaningful employment.

Gov. Justice also stated last year West Virginia was number one in the nation in GDP growth and that the state is expected to round out the month of November with a 1 million dollar surplus.

