West Virginia guidance for mall reopenings released

Malls can reopen Thursday, May 21 under West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen the state.

The governor made the announcement during his daily news conference Monday.

“From the standpoint of our specialty retail opening back up and our big box stores opening back up, naturally, our malls should be open,” Gov. Justice said. “Working with our medical experts, we now have additional guidelines on our indoor malls and we feel very comfortable with them.”

Big box stores are also allowed to open Thursday. That was announced last week.

As a part of the malls reopening process owners must work with tenants and consider how to best keep shoppers safe.

Some of the guidelines/considerations include: