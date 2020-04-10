West Virginia has second worst census response rates in the U.S.

The Census Bureau reports that West Virginia has the second worse response rate in the country behind Alaska.

The Mountain State is 12 points behind the national average.

This national survey determines how much federal money goes into states individually. It also funds free and reduced lunch programs, hospitals and fire departments.

One of its most vital functions is determining how many seats a state gets in the House of Representatives.

"Not something you need to shy away from," said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. "The last go round in the census we had a tremendous amount of people that were not counted, and that really hurts us and it hurts us for a long time".

You can still fill out the 2020 Census online, by phone and by mail.

The deadline for self response is Aug. 14.

