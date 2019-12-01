West Virginia hunting and fishing licenses go on sale early this year; prizes offered

Hunting and fishing licenses in West Virginia went on sale Sunday, two weeks earlier than usual.

Normally, the licenses don't go on sale until mid December, but sales started early in 2019 for early renewals or to buy as gifts.

“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know there is no better place in the world to enjoy the wonders of nature than right here in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said.

Gov. Justice says anyone who buys a 2020 Sportsman or Junior Sportsman license will also be entered to win a free lifetime license, or a trip to any West Virginia state park.

Prizes include a Lifetime Sportsman Hunting, Trapping and Fishing License (Class AB-L), four overnight stays at West Virginia State Parks, and eight gift bags filled with hunting and fishing gear. Winners will be announced in mid-January.

“This is truly a special opportunity for all West Virginians and I hope everyone who loves hunting and fishing in our great state takes a shot at winning this great prize.”

“We’re excited to offer this prize drawing, and we hope it reminds West Virginians to renew their licenses and encourages new outdoor enthusiasts to get a license,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said. “If you haven’t hunted or fished in a few years or know someone who would enjoy it, this is a great opportunity to get back in the game or to help them get started on their outdoor adventure.”