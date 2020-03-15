West Virginia is last state with no confirmed COVID-19 cases

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has been confirmed in every state in the nation, besides West Virginia.

"When you look at the fact that every other state around us has a case, it does seem inevitable and more likely that we would've seen a case at this point," said Dr. Sherri Young, Executive Director at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Dr. Young says the reason the state has yet to see a confirmed case could be due to testing.

"It is true that we're not testing people with milder diseases," Dr. Young told WSAZ. "We are looking at people who are most at-risk meaning that they've traveled, been around people who have been sick or people who are sick themselves, who haven't tested positive for other things."

"OK there aren't any confirmed cases but without a doubt there are definitely coronavirus cases here in West Virginia," said community member Obdah MoushMoush. "I think the population deserves to know how many cases there are."

WSAZ asked one woman how she felt about there being no confirmed cases in the state yet:

"I'm absolutely thrilled about it,' said Sallie Daugherty. "However, I'm sure that once testing gets really started, it's inevitable. We will have some cases of it."

Nationally there was a problem with the rollout of the test kits which Dr. Young says is another reason the number of tests being done has been conservative.

"It really comes down from a national, to a state level, to a local level and so we're really working to try to get that so we can expand testing," said Dr. Young. "And of course if you expand testing there is more likelihood that we will catch some mild disease."

Dr. Young also says just because no cases have been confirmed, does not mean anyone should let their guards down.

"Just because, we haven't had any cases doesn't mean we won't have any cases so people need to be taking precautions now."

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also says they do have a hotline anyone can contact for further information on the virus: (304) 348-1088.