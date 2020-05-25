West Virginia man hikes from Teays Valley to Barboursville

Whether it's playing “Taps” on the trumpet, visiting graves of fallen veterans, or getting the family together for a cookout, Americans pay tribute in their own special ways to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country.

A West Virginia man hiked from Teays Valley to Barboursville on Memorial Day to honor America's fallen soldiers.

For West Virginian Brock Clendenin, his way of paying tribute on Memorial Day was all about the journey.

"When I first set out to do this, I had one goal,” says Clendenin. “I wanted to keep going until I couldn't. Till my body broke down."

He started his trek before the sun came up Monday morning. Hiking from Teays Valley to Barboursville, all while carrying 30 pounds of extra clothes and shoes, as well as an American flag.

"I at least wanted to do 2.22 miles for the 22 veteran suicides a day. Also, I at least wanted to get 6 miles in for the anniversary of D-Day, which is June 6th."

While he could have stopped after completing his goals that totaled to roughly 8 miles, he kept going.for an additional 12 miles.

In six hours, he hiked 20 miles.

"I will never forget my friends that have died and served this country. I wanted to do this to remember them, I will always remember them, always."

Although the journey was long and tested his limits, Clendenin was overwhelmed with support.

"I've had so many great people in this state stop along the trail, where there's not a lot of weaving room, and give me water. Someone put on their hazard lights, slowed down, and said 'God bless ya buddy.'"

While Clendenin’s journey may be over, his support and dedication will continue to walk with him forever.

